Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

PART-TIME CARER

Working for a Family in Hampshire

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

PART-TIME CARER

PART-TIME CARER

Working for a Family in Hampshire.

Must have previous caring experience.

To help full-time Carer look after two independent elderly grandparents.

Must be able to react in emergency situations and have first aid training.

Must be professional, patient, discreet and caring.

Able to work as part of a team and must be flexible with days/hours.

Overnight stays on site required occasionally.

For further info email your CV to: hr@sfoffice.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man admits raping a child

Man admits raping a child

Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

Newbury dog rescue hero

Newbury dog rescue hero: 'I'd do it again in a heartbeat' as video goes viral

A34 shut

A34 shut following accident near between Abingdon and Didcot

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33