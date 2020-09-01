Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

ROAD SWEEPER / DRIVER REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

ROAD SWEEPER / DRIVER REQUIRED

ROAD SWEEPER / DRIVER
wanted with experience.
Full time position.
Berkshire area.
Tel : 07818038439

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Restraining order for man who sent 'sexual' messages

restraining order for man who sent 'sexual' messages

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire at Waitrose

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire in car park at Waitrose Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33