Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Morning Cleaner Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Morning Cleaner Required

Morning Cleaner Required
for RG18 OXT,
Monday to Friday 13 hrs PW
£9.20ph, office & floor cleaning, own transport, smarter cleaning
01635 766045

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Restraining order for man who sent 'sexual' messages

restraining order for man who sent 'sexual' messages

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire at Waitrose

Video: Dramatic footage of car fire in car park at Waitrose Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33