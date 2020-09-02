Angela Jordan - Newbury Tuition

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

What a year! Are you worried about the effect on your child’s confidence and progress?

I can help your child to thrive again. Whatever schools decide, I’ll be continuing with the private tuition that I’ve provided full-time for over a decade, face-to-face (with screen and visor) or via Skype. I’m a fully qualified, very experienced, highly effective teacher (BA (Durham), PGCE; 20 years primary and secondary school teaching; OFSTED “outstanding”). I can fill in the gaps; boost confidence; improve grades. I’m currently tutoring very happy children aged 8 to 16. I provide English tuition for Keystage 2 and 3; GCSE English; all subjects for 11+; and spelling and reading.
I can help with the transition from Year 6 to 7 or Year 9 to 10.

Before 2020, all of my GCSE English Language and Literature (AQA, WJEC, OCR, Edexcel) tutees exceeded their predicted grades.
Tutees (aged 8 and over) increase their spelling and reading age by up to 4 years after 33 specialised lessons.

I teach in a dedicated room in my house in Newbury or via Skype.
I’m told I’m friendly, sympathetic, effective and fun!
Do contact me – I’m sure I can help.

ajnewburytuition@gmail.com

“Come on leaps and bounds in confidence and understanding. GCSE went up by 4 grades – easily best decision we ever made.“ (BA)

