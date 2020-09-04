Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

EXPERIENCED BENCH JOINER / WOOD MACHINIST

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

TO JOIN OUR BUSY TEAM MAKING A RANGE OF BESPOKE BOOKCASES, HOME STUDIES AND WARDROBES AT OUR HUNGERFORD WORKSHOPS
Candidates must be capable of working, with guidance, from drawings, including machining and construction. Formal qualifications are not essential but broad experience in furniture making is required. You will also be required to assist with on-site fitting.


FOR FULL DETAILS PLEASE PHONE
STEPHEN ON 01488 684444
OR EMAIL DETAILS/CV TO: mail@stevana.co.uk

