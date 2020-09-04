HEADMASTER’S PERSONAL ASSISTANT
Fri, 04 Sept 2020
EXPERIENCED BENCH JOINER / WOOD MACHINIST
TO JOIN OUR BUSY TEAM MAKING A RANGE OF BESPOKE BOOKCASES, HOME STUDIES AND WARDROBES AT OUR HUNGERFORD WORKSHOPS
Candidates must be capable of working, with guidance, from drawings, including machining and construction. Formal qualifications are not essential but broad experience in furniture making is required. You will also be required to assist with on-site fitting.
FOR FULL DETAILS PLEASE PHONE
STEPHEN ON 01488 684444
OR EMAIL DETAILS/CV TO: mail@stevana.co.uk
