Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

EXPERIENCED QUICK CLEANER

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

EXPERIENCED QUICK CLEANER

EXPERIENCED QUICK CLEANER
for Hampstead Marshall area,
3hrs weekly £11 per hour, transport/refs req
Tel 01488 608296

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New owner for garden centre site

New owner for garden centre site

Delays following lane closures

Delays following lane closures

West Berkshire roofer feared losing leg after spider bite

Spider bite leads to surgery for Beenham man

Appeal for witnesses to actual bodily harm incident

Appeal for witnesses to actual bodily harm incident 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33