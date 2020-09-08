Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Centre Manager Required

Age Concern Newbury & District

Centre Manager

Newbury’s much-loved purpose-built day centre for senior citizens needs a friendly, outgoing, numerate individual with excellent interpersonal skills to manage this vibrant community hub. Energetic, resourceful team-player with proven managerial and administrative skills required to inspire and lead the centre’s staff and volunteers and ensure a safe and happy environment for the support of the elderly at this difficult time.
£27,000 per annum
For further details email: jwilcox@fairclosecentre.org

