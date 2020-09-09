PART-TIME PURCHASE LEDGER & CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR REQUIRED
To support the Accounts and Contracts department of a busy Construction company.
Salary: £10.00 - £10.50 p/h
20 hours per week, Monday - Friday
The applicant must be computer literate, SAGE and construction experience would be advantageous.
For full details and to apply, please contact: sbarnes@theslattergroup.com
NO AGENCIES
