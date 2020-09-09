PART-TIME PURCHASE LEDGER & CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR REQUIRED

PART-TIME PURCHASE LEDGER & CONTRACTS ADMINISTRATOR



To support the Accounts and Contracts department of a busy Construction company.

Salary: £10.00 - £10.50 p/h

20 hours per week, Monday - Friday



The applicant must be computer literate, SAGE and construction experience would be advantageous.

For full details and to apply, please contact: sbarnes@theslattergroup.com



NO AGENCIES