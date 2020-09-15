VACANCIES AT ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Tue, 15 Sept 2020
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have the following part-time, permanent vacancies to start as soon as possible:
• Teaching Assistant – 30.5 hours pw
• Lunchtime Supervisor – 5 hours pw
• Site Supervisor – 16.25 hours pw
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: Sunday 27 September 2020
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along
with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
