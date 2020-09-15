Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

TEACHING ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

TEACHING ASSISTANT REQUIRED

SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL

Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU

TEACHING ASSISTANT

Apprenticeship route also available
Full Time – 27.5 hours per week (term time only)
Grade B1 to B3 £17,842 to £18,562
We have an exciting opportunity within our school for a Teaching Assistant. This vacancy would suit a TA who is keen to support our children who have a range of needs.

Please contact Mrs Burgess jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org for an application pack.
Successful candidate will be subject to disclosure checks
Closing Date: Friday 25 September noon

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Attempted murder investigation after double stabbing in West Berkshire

police

M4 closed this weekend

M4

Cashier tells shopper they'd ‘been with people with coronavirus’

Waitrose Thatcham

Woman smashed up cars

Woman smashed up cars

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33