TEACHING ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Tue, 15 Sept 2020
SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL
Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU
TEACHING ASSISTANT
Apprenticeship route also available
Full Time – 27.5 hours per week (term time only)
Grade B1 to B3 £17,842 to £18,562
We have an exciting opportunity within our school for a Teaching Assistant. This vacancy would suit a TA who is keen to support our children who have a range of needs.
Please contact Mrs Burgess jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org for an application pack.
Successful candidate will be subject to disclosure checks
Closing Date: Friday 25 September noon
