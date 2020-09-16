Vacancies at Downe House School

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ





Catering

An exciting opportunity for flexible, hard-working staff to join an established friendly team in a busy thriving girls’ independent boarding school. We provide 3 meal services for approximately 1000 people daily and School events.



Chef de Partie

Full-time - £25,220 per annum

You will have previous experience of working within a similar role, and ideally have a catering qualification.



Catering Assistants

Full-time - £18,720 per annum



Working 40 hours per week, 7am to 3pm or 12pm to 8:30pm.

The working pattern for full-time roles is 5 days out of 7, Monday to Friday (which will include one day on the weekend).

Housekeeping

£18,138 per annum



Working full-time, 37.5 hours per week, 7am – 3pm and/or 10am – 6pm throughout the year. We are looking for two Housekeeping Assistants to join our busy and dedicated estates team. The School is set in a large site and the buildings many and varied which means you could be working in staff accommodation, classrooms, dormitories, offices or boarding houses, as a few examples.



Temporary Staff for both Catering and Housekeeping

A variety of shifts and days, including evenings and weekends.



Benefits include uniform and meals on duty and a generous Pension scheme, 25 days holiday plus all Bank holidays and a week off at Christmas.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Noon on Thursday 1 October 2020



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.



