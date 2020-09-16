Matron Required

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham, Berkshire RG18 9JJ



Matron

Part-time, term time only

Mornings or afternoons, Monday to Friday

As one of the leading girls’ independent boarding schools in the country, we pride

ourselves on offering a supportive, enriching and creative environment for our girls.

All staff are encouraged to get involved in all aspects of school life.

The Matron will be responsible to the Housemistress for the general welfare and

personal development of all the boarders in the House, building a strong relationship

with each girl in their care. Duties will also include helping to ensure that the House is

presentable at all times.

Working hours will be Monday to Friday 8am – 1pm or 1pm – 6pm, plus one evening

per week during term time.

To be successful you will need to have experience of working with young people and

have a well-organised and caring approach, and plenty of energy and enthusiasm.

Benefits include group pension scheme, and excellent working conditions.

For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net



or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Noon on Tuesday 29 September 2020

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any

offer of employment is subject to an enhanced DBS check and satisfactory references.