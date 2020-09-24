The Old Boot Inn, Stanford Dingley

Come and see the “Boma” at The Boot, and experience the best in country hospitality

Upcoming dates for your diary at The Boot...

2nd & 3rd October: Surf & Turf Weekend

enjoy a delicious selection of seafood plus a selection of dishes from our a la carte menu

Saturday 10th October, 6.30pm – 9.30pm: Sion Whiley in the Teepee

Book a table in our teepee (6 maximum) and enjoy dinner, drinks and live music.

Booking is essential for both events, call or email us 01189745191

oldbootinnstanforddingley@gmail.com



The Old Boot Inn, Stanford Dingley Berkshire RG7 6LT

Facebook/Instagram - oldbootstanforddingley

www.oldbootstanforddingley.co.uk