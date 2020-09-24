PART-TIME CARETAKER / HANDYMAN REQUIRED

Democratic Services Officer Required
Thu, 24 Sept 2020
PART-TIME CARETAKER / HANDYMAN
Salary: £18,500 per annum (pro-rata, see hours of work below)
General maintenance skills required (Carpentry, plumbing, painting, pond care, gardening) and a working knowledge of health & safety law.
Work as part of a team, be flexible, hard-working and have a strong commitment to the heritage and values of Newbury Town Council.
5 hours per week (minimum) and up to 5 hours per day when covering for the Town Hall caretaker.
25 days holiday- pro-rata and membership of the Local Government Pension Scheme.
A full UK driving licence and use of a vehicle is desirable ( for which expenses will be paid)
Based at the Town Hall, Newbury.
The application form and all other details of the post are available on the Council’s website: www.newbury.gov.uk/
For more information please contact David Ingram, Community Services Manager on 01635 780208.
The closing date for applications is Sunday 18 October.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News