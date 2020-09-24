PART-TIME CARETAKER / HANDYMAN REQUIRED

PART-TIME CARETAKER / HANDYMAN

Salary: £18,500 per annum (pro-rata, see hours of work below)

General maintenance skills required (Carpentry, plumbing, painting, pond care, gardening) and a working knowledge of health & safety law.

Work as part of a team, be flexible, hard-working and have a strong commitment to the heritage and values of Newbury Town Council.

5 hours per week (minimum) and up to 5 hours per day when covering for the Town Hall caretaker.

25 days holiday- pro-rata and membership of the Local Government Pension Scheme.

A full UK driving licence and use of a vehicle is desirable ( for which expenses will be paid)

Based at the Town Hall, Newbury.

The application form and all other details of the post are available on the Council’s website: www.newbury.gov.uk/



For more information please contact David Ingram, Community Services Manager on 01635 780208.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 18 October.