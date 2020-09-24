Democratic Services Officer Required

Democratic Services Officer

(Lead Officer for the Planning and Highways Committee)

Salary: £26,511 per annum

We are seeking an enthusiastic person to support the democratic processes of the Council and ensure good governance. This will involve working closely with Councillors and Senior Officers at the heart of our decision-making processes.

You will also be the Lead Officer for our Planning and Highways Committee, which meets every 3 weeks. These are evening meetings, for which Time Off In Lieu will be given.

Applicants will need good communication skills and will be competent in Microsoft Office.

You will be willing to undertake training and development to broaden your skills where required.

This is a full-time position (37 hours per week), based at the Town Hall, Newbury and we can accommodate some flexible and remote working arrangements.

The application form and further details are available on the Council’s website:

www.newbury.gov.uk/



For more information contact Hugh Peacocke, Chief Executive officer, on 01635 780202.

The closing date for applications is Sunday 25 October.