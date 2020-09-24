Open Afternoons at St Thomas’ C of E Infant School and Woolton Hill Junior School
Thu, 24 Sept 2020
Open Afternoons
St Thomas’ C of E Infant School
For children starting school in September 2021
Monday 5 - Thursday 8 October 2020
Infant School tour 4pm-4:30pm
Junior School tour 4:45pm-5:15pm
Confirm attendance: adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk
Woolton Hill Junior School
For children going into Year 3 in September 2021
Monday 12 - Thursday 15 October 2020
Junior School tour 4pm - 4.30pm
Confirm attendance: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk
All tours limited to 6 sets of one parent and one child, per day
