Open Afternoons at St Thomas’ C of E Infant School and Woolton Hill Junior School

Open Afternoons

St Thomas’ C of E Infant School

For children starting school in September 2021
Monday 5 - Thursday 8 October 2020
Infant School tour 4pm-4:30pm
Junior School tour 4:45pm-5:15pm
Confirm attendance: adminoffice@st-thomas.hants.sch.uk

Woolton Hill Junior School

For children going into Year 3 in September 2021
Monday 12 - Thursday 15 October 2020
Junior School tour 4pm - 4.30pm
Confirm attendance: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk


All tours limited to 6 sets of one parent and one child, per day

www.stthomasinfant.co.uk

www.wooltonhilljunior.co.uk

