The Blackbird

Re-Opening on the 1st of October

Food served Wednesday to Saturday 12-9pm & Sunday 12-4pm.

Snacks

Bread & salted butter £3 Gordal olives £4 Chorizo £5 Goats’ cheese arancini £5 Padron peppers £6 Charcuterie £15



Starters

Raclette cheese & onion tart £8

Fillet steak tartare £9

Liver parfait with apple jelly & brioche £8

Mushroom raviolo with soft herbs £8

Monkfish fritters with Bois Boudran sauce £7



Mains

Bavatte steak with chips & sauce Diane £22

Fish of the day Grenobloise with glazed vegetables £POA

Pork cutlet with braised cabbage, apple & mashed potato £19

Fish & chips with mushy peas & curry sauce £17

Roast cauliflower risotto with Port & aged Parmesan £14



Desserts

Chocolate fondant with pistachio ice-cream £8

Crème brûlée £6

Sable of poached pears with orange & saffron sorbet £8

Vacherin cheese with oat biscuits & shallot chutney £9



Sides

Daily selection £4 each

Book on 01635 40005,

reservations@theblackbird.co.uk

or online www.theblackbird.co.uk

The Blackbird, Bagnor, RG20 8AQ