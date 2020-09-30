Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The Blackbird
Re-Opening on the 1st of October

The Blackbird
Re-Opening on the 1st of October

Food served Wednesday to Saturday 12-9pm & Sunday 12-4pm.

Snacks
Bread & salted butter £3 Gordal olives £4 Chorizo £5 Goats’ cheese arancini £5 Padron peppers £6 Charcuterie £15


Starters
Raclette cheese & onion tart £8
Fillet steak tartare £9
Liver parfait with apple jelly & brioche £8
Mushroom raviolo with soft herbs £8
Monkfish fritters with Bois Boudran sauce £7


Mains
Bavatte steak with chips & sauce Diane £22
Fish of the day Grenobloise with glazed vegetables £POA
Pork cutlet with braised cabbage, apple & mashed potato £19
Fish & chips with mushy peas & curry sauce £17
Roast cauliflower risotto with Port & aged Parmesan £14


Desserts
Chocolate fondant with pistachio ice-cream £8
Crème brûlée £6
Sable of poached pears with orange & saffron sorbet £8
Vacherin cheese with oat biscuits & shallot chutney £9


Sides
Daily selection £4 each

Book on 01635 40005,

reservations@theblackbird.co.uk

or online www.theblackbird.co.uk

Keep an eye out for updates on social media

The Blackbird, Bagnor, RG20 8AQ

