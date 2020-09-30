LUNCHTIME CONTROLLER REQUIRED

1-to-1 Learning Support Assistants Required
Wed, 30 Sept 2020
SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL
Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU
LUNCHTIME CONTROLLER (temporary)
7.5 hrs per week 11.30 am to 1 pm (term time only)
Grade B1 to B3 £17,842 to £18,562 pro rata
Required as soon as possible. For further details and an application pack please contact Mrs Burgess
jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org
Successful candidate will be subject to disclosure checks.
Closing Date: Friday 09 October noon
