LUNCHTIME CONTROLLER REQUIRED

SPEENHAMLAND SCHOOL

Pelican Lane, Newbury, Berkshire. RG14 1NU

LUNCHTIME CONTROLLER (temporary)

7.5 hrs per week 11.30 am to 1 pm (term time only)

Grade B1 to B3 £17,842 to £18,562 pro rata

Required as soon as possible. For further details and an application pack please contact Mrs Burgess

jburgess@speenhamland.newburyacademytrust.org



Successful candidate will be subject to disclosure checks.

Closing Date: Friday 09 October noon