Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

1-to-1 Learning Support Assistants Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

1-to-1 Learning Support Assistants Required

Francis Baily Primary School
Skillman Drive Thatcham RG19 4GG

1-to-1 Learning Support Assistants
Required
November 2020

To meet the needs of individual pupils we are looking for two Learning Support Assistants. You will be working with a pupil with Social Emotional Mental Health difficulties. Staff with a recognised qualification such as NVQ3 would be preferred. Experience of ASD would be an advantage. A good standard of literacy and numeracy along with the ability to liaise with the class teacher and other members of staff and a sense of humour are necessary! Hours are part time, working during the morning, on fixed term contracts.

Pay Scale B
(Band depending on experience)
£17842 - £18562 full time equivalent

Application forms and information are available from the school office; Mrs Pauline Ford 01635 862188
If you have any questions, please phone the school or email: office.fbaily@fb.w-berks.sch.uk

The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Offers of employment are subject to an enhanced DBS clearance check and suitable references.

Closing date: Friday 9 October 2020
Interviews: W/c 12 October 2020

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

International Space Station pass over the UK

Get ready for an incredibly bright International Space Station pass over the UK

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27

Calf killed in hit-and-run on Newbury road

Calf from Greenham Common is killed by a car on Burys Bank Road this morning

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33