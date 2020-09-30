1-to-1 Learning Support Assistants Required
Wed, 30 Sept 2020
Francis Baily Primary School
Skillman Drive Thatcham RG19 4GG
1-to-1 Learning Support Assistants
Required
November 2020
To meet the needs of individual pupils we are looking for two Learning Support Assistants. You will be working with a pupil with Social Emotional Mental Health difficulties. Staff with a recognised qualification such as NVQ3 would be preferred. Experience of ASD would be an advantage. A good standard of literacy and numeracy along with the ability to liaise with the class teacher and other members of staff and a sense of humour are necessary! Hours are part time, working during the morning, on fixed term contracts.
Pay Scale B
(Band depending on experience)
£17842 - £18562 full time equivalent
Application forms and information are available from the school office; Mrs Pauline Ford 01635 862188
If you have any questions, please phone the school or email: office.fbaily@fb.w-berks.sch.uk
The school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Offers of employment are subject to an enhanced DBS clearance check and suitable references.
Closing date: Friday 9 October 2020
Interviews: W/c 12 October 2020
