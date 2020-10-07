Learning Support Mentor Required

Learning Support Mentor

Can you build good relationships with young people? Have you worked with challenging young people? Do you like supporting students to reach their potential? Are you a positive role model?

Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?



If you have answered yes to these questions



please refer to our website www.engagingpotential.com



where you will find the Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our Learning Support Mentor position.



Salary: £19-22k depending upon skills offered and experience

Closing Date: 3rd November 2020 (midday)

Shortlisting: 6th November 2020

Interviews: 11th November 2020



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children