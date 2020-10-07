Learning Support Mentor Required

Wed, 07 Oct 2020
Learning Support Mentor
Can you build good relationships with young people? Have you worked with challenging young people? Do you like supporting students to reach their potential? Are you a positive role model?
Do you enjoy being part of a positive and supportive team?
If you have answered yes to these questions
please refer to our website www.engagingpotential.com
where you will find the Job Descriptions, Person Specifications and Application form to apply for our Learning Support Mentor position.
Salary: £19-22k depending upon skills offered and experience
Closing Date: 3rd November 2020 (midday)
Shortlisting: 6th November 2020
Interviews: 11th November 2020
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children
