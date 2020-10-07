COLLEGE GOVERNOR REQUIRED

COLLEGE GOVERNOR

Newbury College is keen to recruit motivated, dynamic volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds with skills and experience to support its growth and drive to outstanding provision.

The governing body, with the Principal, constitutes the highest level of decision making in the College, having overall responsibility for the strategic direction and financial health of the institution. Governors attend governors’ meetings (approx. 6 per year), participate on subcommittees, undertake background reading, and attend various events.

The role provides enormous insights into the social and economic challenges facing local communities, offering opportunities for direct contact with senior people in local firms and community bodies, making a significant contribution to the success of the College and helping the students to achieve their full potential.

Governors are not remunerated for their role, although travel and expenses may sometimes be claimed.

Experience as a Governor is challenging and rewarding, valued by many employers and may help to enhance an individual’s CV.

For further details, please contact Gill Parkinson (Clerk to the Corporation) at

g-parkinson@newbury-college.ac.uk