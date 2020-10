Part-time Housekeeping Staff

We are looking for two Housekeeping Assistants to join our busy and dedicated Estates team. Working 24 hours

per week, 2pm – 6pm, Monday to Saturday. We will review at Christmas with the possibility to extend.

Please contact the HR Department on 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net for more information.



£8.72 per hour

Temporary Contract until Christmas