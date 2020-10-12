Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

St Nicolas C of E School
Link Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 7LU
Telephone: 01635 41282 Fax: 01635 582427
E-mail: office@stnics.w-berks.sch.uk Website: www.stnics.w-berks.sch.uk

SITE CONTROLLER/MAINTENANCE PERSON

Required as soon as possible
Actual Annual Salary: £7,829 - £8,474 SCP D5-9
3 hours per evening


We are looking to appoint a highly committed, conscientious and self-motivated person who will ensure that our children learn in a safe, well-maintained environment. Previous experience would be beneficial but not essential as training will be provided. Application form, Job description & Person specification can be found on the school website.
Please contact the Business Manager to discuss any aspect of this role.

Visits to school are warmly welcomed, 4-6pm, by appointment only.
Closing Date: 27th October 2020 12noon
Interviews: w/c 2nd November 2020


St Nicolas C E Junior School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and expect all staff to share this commitment. The successful candidate will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Service check.

