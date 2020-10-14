Receptionist / Administrator (Full Time) Required - Newbury
Club Steward Required
Goring Social Club is a community centre set in the prestigious village of Goring on Thames in South Oxfordshire. This position is available from January 2021 to an enthusiastic person keen to work alongside bar staff and committee, promote the club and maintain a good relationship with club members.
Family accommodation provided
Please apply with CV and references to Ian King on secretary@goringsocialclub.co.uk
