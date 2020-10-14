Club Steward Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Goring Social Club is a community centre set in the prestigious village of Goring on Thames in South Oxfordshire. This position is available from January 2021 to an enthusiastic person keen to work alongside bar staff and committee, promote the club and maintain a good relationship with club members.
Family accommodation provided


Please apply with CV and references to Ian King on secretary@goringsocialclub.co.uk

