Receptionist / Administrator (Full Time) Required - Newbury

Dreweatts are looking for a Receptionist to join our busy team.
We are committed to providing superb customer service and as front of house our receptionists are key. Whether you are dealing directly with customers and couriers or responding to telephone enquiries first impressions are very important.

Duties include:
• Reception meet and greet
• Answering the switchboard
• Registering new clients to bid
• Help customers on sale and viewing days


You will have a helpful and welcoming manner, confident communication skills and be able to prioritise tasks and remain calm and efficient under pressure.
Working from our beautiful Georgian Priory in Newbury you will be part of a friendly team, earn a competitive salary and generous holiday allowance.
This role would suit an enthusiastic person with an interest in history and art.


If you would like to join our friendly team, please send your CV and covering letter stating why you think you are right for Dreweatts to
Mandy Dooley mdooley@dreweatts.com


Closing date 25th October

