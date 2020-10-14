Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Helping Hands Recruitment Event

Monday 19th October 2020 from 0900 to 1700,
51 London Road Newbury RG14 1JN

Home care specialist, Helping Hands, is on the lookout for new carers for their Newbury & Hungerford Branches open to existing carers or those wishing for a change in career.
Newbury’s Branch Manager Kerry Collins and Hungerford Branch manager Becky Arlow will be on hand to discuss what carers can expect, answer questions and talk through the award-winning training given to all Helping Hands carers, regardless of experience.
We offer flexible working to fit around your lifestyle including family life, children or your studies.
If you would like more information visit the Helping Hands website
www.helpinghandshomecare.co.uk/Newbury

or www.helpinghandshomecare/Hungerford


or call 01635 949145

