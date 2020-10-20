Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Full time / Part time
Landscaping / Garden Maintenance Position

Self employed position available to join Landscaping business. Position to be filled will be full time/part time, Monday-Friday. Must be reliable, hard working, and keen to deliver a high standard. A background in the industry would be very beneficial. Immediate start required.
Driving licence not paramount.

All enquiries please email application to
davidgraham_landscapes@yahoo.co.uk

