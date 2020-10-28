Parish Clerk & Responsible Financial Officer Required

Kingsclere Parish Council

Is seeking to appoint a new

Parish Clerk &

Responsible Financial Officer

This is an office based post of 25 hours per week, to include a minimum of two evening meetings per month. The ability to work on your own initiative is essential, as are good computer, accounting and inter-personal skills.

Previous experience in local government is desirable. Starting Salary will be at national salary scale SCP19, circa £13.21 per hour according to experience. Full training will be given.

An application pack can be obtained from the Parish Clerk or can be downloaded from our website.



Application by letter and CV, please, to:-

The Parish Clerk, Kingsclere Parish Office, 37 George Street, Kingsclere, Newbury. RG20 5NH

01635 298634

clerk@kingsclere-pc.org.uk

www.Kingsclere-pc.org.uk



Closing date for applications: 12 November 2020 at 10.00am