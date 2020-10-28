CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER REQUIRED

Would you like to run your own pub?
Wed, 28 Oct 2020
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
The Town and Manor of Hungerford
The Town and Manor of Hungerford, one of England’s most historic charities, has a vacancy for a full-time Chief Executive Officer.
As the Charity’s most senior employee, this post requires an experienced administrator to take responsibility for the day to day running of the Town and Manor’s business.
For further information and application details please visit
www.townandmanor.org
Closing date Monday 9th November
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News