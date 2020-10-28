CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER REQUIRED

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
The Town and Manor of Hungerford


The Town and Manor of Hungerford, one of England’s most historic charities, has a vacancy for a full-time Chief Executive Officer.
As the Charity’s most senior employee, this post requires an experienced administrator to take responsibility for the day to day running of the Town and Manor’s business.


For further information and application details please visit
www.townandmanor.org


Closing date Monday 9th November

