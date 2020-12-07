Win great gin gifts

Crafting distinctive spirit brands with sumptuous flavours is the mission for Hawkridge Distillers. The company has been creating custom branded spirits and customised corporate gin gifts for just over a year, as well as turning to supplying free hand sanitiser at the height of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, and picking up some top awards along the way.

The distillery team has also been busy developing their new gin range, Blowing Stone, celebrating the history of the distillery, which is based in the countryside near Newbury.

The distillery’s base, Danetree, takes its name from the nearby site of the Battle of Ashdown in 871AD, in which the future King Alfred the Great led the Saxon army to its first victory against the Viking invaders.

To summon his troops into battle, legend has it that Alfred blew into an ancient, perforated sarsen stone which boomed across the Downs - bringing his soldiers - and locals too - together to march with him and defeat their Viking foe. The stone, which still exists, is known locally as The Blowing Stone.

Hawkridge Distillers’ Phil Howarth said: "We wanted to create a product that brought the history of the area to life. Since it is our first range, we thought it fitting that it should be represented by the defining moment that launched Alfred’s successful campaign against the Vikings."

The Blowing Stone range features three varieties - all developed to represent flavours that would have been available to the villagers, townsfolk and aristocracy of the area back in the 9th century: a signature London Dry Gin infused with meadowsweet and elderflower is accompanied by a Wild Strawberry gin and a delicious Crabapple and Royal Ginger gin.

To celebrate the launch, we have teamed up with Hawkridge to offer the chance to win a fabulous top prize of all three gins in the range, worth more than £100, and three runners-up prizes of the distillery’s award winning Dragon Hill London Dry Gin, worth £39.99.

IN 871AD, INTO WHICH BATTLE DID THE FUTURE KING ALFRED SUMMON HIS ARMY?

A: Battle of Hastings

B: Battle of Ashdown

C: Battle of Trafalgar

iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/competitions

using the keyword COMPA.

All entrants must be aged 18 or over.

The competition is free to enter and closes on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

The winners names will be announced in this newspaper.

READER OFFER: Get 15% off all Blowing Stone Gins using the code SAXON15

online at www.hawkridgedistillers.com

COMPETITION RULES First prize is three bottles of Blowing Stone Gin. There are three runners up prizes of a bottle of Dragon Hill Gin. Any purchases on-site are at the winner’s own expense. Prizes are not transferable and may not be used in conjunction with any other offer. This competition is not open to employees (and immediate families) of Iliffe Media or any other company associated with it. Entries which are not in accordance with the rules will be disqualified. The decision of the judges, as appointed by Iliffe Media, is final. Entries must be received by Sunday, December 13 2020 at iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/competitions. Entrants must be 18 or over. The names of the winners will be published in this newspaper. There is no cash alternative to the prizes. For additional terms and conditions, visit iliffemediapromotions.co.uk