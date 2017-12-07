It's a Christmas Extravaganza in Hungerford!

HUNGERFORD is all set for a Christmas Extravaganza tomorrow night (Friday).

There are lots of festive treats and surprises in store as the High Street is transformed into a winter wonderland of delights.

Santa and his reindeer are due to make an appearance and all the usual favourites will be there – the side shows, the big wheel, a helter skelter and fairground rides.

The official opening is at 5pm, when the tape is cut to start the festivities and the Scottish Pipe Band and Hungerford Town Band strike up.

The bustling street scene will feature Punch and Judy shows, stilt walkers, clowns and jugglers.

Hot chestnuts, mulled wine and a hog roast will be among the festive fare on offer.

Then, at 7pm, it’s the Grand Parade.

The pubs will be doing a roaring trade and at 9pm there will be a firework finale, best viewed from The Croft green or Canal Wharf.

The event is organised by Hungerford Chamber of Commerce and receives support from local retailers and businesses.

Programmes, printed by the Newbury Weekly News, are available at retail outlets on the night.