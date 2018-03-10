go

In fine voice for Christian Aid

Dan Cooper

PUPILS from Downe House School in Cold Ash performed at a charity concert in Newbury on Sunday.

St John’s Church was the setting for an evening of fine orchestral and choral music, which was held to raise money to support Christian Aid.

This is the third year that the Downe House music department has held a concert at St John’s, as part of its commitment to fundraising within the local community.

Director of music at Downe House Dr Charlotte Exon said: “We are so fortunate to perform at St John’s in aid of this wonderful cause.

“It was truly a phenomenal concert with three out of our six choirs performing, plus our symphony orchestra and chamber orchestra.

“The standard of musicianship was exceptionally high and our musicians benefited from the wonderful acoustics in the church as well as the opportunity to perform to an appreciative audience.”

The concert, which was attended by parents and local residents, was a showcase for the various Downe House choirs, orchestras and ensembles.

Girls of all ages performed and a full complement of symphonic orchestral instruments was richly represented, including organ and harp.

The various choral performances included outstanding soloists.

Dr Exon said: “We hope the St John’s Concert continues to be part of our annual programme of musical commitments.

“This was the most wonderful opportunity for pupils of all ages from Grade 5 to diploma standard to showcase some of their repertoire and all in a good cause.”

Downe House is an independent boarding school for girls aged 11 to 18.

