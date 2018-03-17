Stylish salons in line for top awards

EIGHT Newbury salons have been shortlisted for the 2018 English Hair and Beauty Awards, putting West Berkshire firmly on the beauty map.

Perfectly Posh Hair, Hungerford, is a finalist in the Beauty Salon of the Year (South East) category, competing with Indulge Hair and Beauty, Newbury.

Indulge has been shortlisted in the awards for four years and this year is up for Beauty Salon of the Year and Most Wanted Salon of the Year.

In 2015 and 2016, it won Beauty Salon of the Year (South East) and 2017 Salon Design of the Year.

Owner of Indulge Hair and Beauty Kate Joplin said: “It’s an amazing experience to win, but also an amazing experience to be nominated again.

“The competition is very high this year, but it’s a great honour for the team and the clients.

“It’s such a pleasure to be invited back.

“The award ceremony itself is an amazing night out for the whole team – it is a team event really.”

Envy, Thatcham, and Complete Beauty, Newbury, have also been shortlisted in the Most Wanted Salon of the Year category for the South East.

Complete Beauty is owned by Nicola McIlduff and has been in business since March last year.

She said: “I’m really excited about being shortlisted.

“It has taken a lot of hard work this last year.

“It is hard going it alone and to be voted for by my clients is really nice.”

LK Hair and Beauty and Hair Shed, both in Newbury, are shortlisted for the Customer Service of the Year award.

Jade Townsend Smith from Envy has been shortlisted for Stylist of the Year.

Independent finalists include Emily Jane from Emily Jane Hair, Newbury, who is shortlisted for the Hair Extention Specialist award, and Lissy Puig of Beauty by Lissy is a finalist for Freelance Make-Up Specialist.

The English Hair & Beauty Awards have been running for the past five years.

The winners will be announced on Sunday at a black-tie event in Leicester.