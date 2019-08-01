Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Talented young photographers collect their prizes

Newbury Weekly News crowns Young Photographers of the Year

Talented young photographers collect their prizes

The winners of this year’s Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year competition have picked up their prizes.

Speenhamland School’s Amelia Sheridan won the Junior Prize, Kennet School’s Dakota Lewry the Senior Prize and St Bartholomew’s Molly Benson received the Judge’s Choice award.

Newbury Weekly News editor Andy Murrill presented each of them with a £100 Amazon gift card at the paper’s offices in Faraday Road last Thursday.

Mr Murrill said: “The standard of entries this year was outstanding.

“Thank you to everyone who sent in their pictures and congratulations to those who were selected as winners.”

A total of 59 pictures were submitted to the paper.

More than 130 votes were cast in three categories – Junior (school years 3-6), Senior (school years 7-13) and Judge’s Choice.

The winning entries can all be seen here.

