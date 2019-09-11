Vote for Victoria Park as one of Britain’s best

Newbury residents are being urged to vote for Victoria Park and get it named as one of the nation’s favourites.

The park was recently named a Green Flag winner by Keep Britain Tidy.

Now Newbury Town Council, which manages the park, is encouraging residents to get behind a bid for it to win the charity’s annual People’s Choice Award.

Town council leader Martin Colston said: “It would be another great achievement if we can really get Victoria Park on the map and be voted as one of the nation’s favourite parks.

“With the new tennis courts, splash park, skatepark and great play equipment, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“I urge everyone to take a minute to vote for Victoria Park. Once you have voted why not encourage others to get involved too?

“We are so proud of our beautiful park and this is your opportunity to show your support.”

International Green Flag manager Paul Todd said: “The People’s Choice Award is an opportunity to show how much your favourite park means to you.

“Make your voice heard and vote now.”

For more information, and to cast your vote, visit www.greenflagaward.org

Voting started on Sunday and runs until September 30. The top 10 winning sites will then be announced on October 15.