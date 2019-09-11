Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Queues for opening of Hobbycraft

Craft shop opens its doors in Newbury

Queues for opening of Hobbycraft

THE UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, Hobbycraft, has officially opened its store in Newbury, creating 16 new jobs.

The store, in Newbury Retail Park, opened its doors to the public on August 27 before a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, which was attended by the town’s mayor, Elizabeth O’Keeffe.

The first 100 customers, who had been queueing from 8am, were given free goody bags and they could try face painting and watch a Decopatch workshop.

