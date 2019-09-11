Retrofestival boost for Prior’s Court

Prior's Court School has received a fundraising boost from organisers of a festival celebrating all things retro.

The school for autistic young people in Hermitage received a cheque for £10,000 from the organisers of Retrofestival, an annual event featuring musical performances, classic car displays, vintage clothing and retro goods stalls.

The funds were raised at the Retrofestival at Newbury Showground last month, via a charity auction and sales of show brochures and event T-shirts.

The funding will go towards a refurbishment of the school playground.

The project involves installing bright, colourful shelters and furniture in the playground which can be used for leisure during break times, but also potentially for outdoor lessons.

Prior’s Court head of fundraising Karen White said: “We are hugely grateful for this generous donation from the team at Retrofestival, which provides a real leap towards our fundraising target for this project.

“Refurbishing this playground will significantly impact the day-to-day lives of the young people we support at Prior’s Court, offering a more visually appealing, flexible space as well as shelter from the elements all-year-round for those students and staff who wish to spend extended periods of time outside.”

Retrofestival main organiser Paul Jezard said: “We always try to support local causes where we can and it is always children’s charities that we choose. We are looking forward to seeing the playground project once it has been completed and we also look forward to working with Prior’s Court further in the future.”

To donate to the playground refurbishment project, go to thegoodexchange.com/project/ 14795/priors-court-foundation/ playground-enhancement or search for ‘Prior’s Court’ on thegoodexchange.com