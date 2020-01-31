Pictures from the Past - week 4

Continuing our series of Pictures from the Past, today we're bringing you all the photographs from week 4.

Day 22 - Beedon bypass opens in 1979

Day 23 - After a request from a reader we had a root around in the archives and found a few photos of Newbury's indoor skatepark, which was the first of its kind in the country. It was opened in December 1977, in West Street, but appears to have closed a few months later. Entry was just 50p.





Day 24 - Work taking place on the Kennet and Avon Canal in 1977

Day 25 - Lock Island in the snow

Day 26 - So this one caused a bit of controversy. It was labelled in our library as The Watermill Theatre, but we don't think that's right. Some are saying it could be the Mill Hotel on the A4 in Thatcham. What do you think?

Day 27 - Heading back in time to 1904 for today's Picture from the Past - The Falmouth Arms in Woolhampton

Day 28 - Northbrook Street. Again, our library seems to have been a little confused. The picture in the files is dated 1916, but avid readers have noticed that the cars look a little more modern than that!