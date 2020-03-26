Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Sending virtual birthday wishes

Join newburytoday to help say a very big happy birthday to those not able to celebrate with loved ones this year

Sarah Bosley

This is Georgie. She's 11-years-old today and we just wanted to wish her a very big HAPPY BIRTHDAY.

Georgie, who is a member of Crimson Heat Tigers cheerleading team, is not alone in celebrating her birthday while separated from her family and friends.

So we want all of our readers - here and all over the world - to join us in sending a virtual birthday wish to Georgie today.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story. We will make sure Georgie gets to see them all.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

