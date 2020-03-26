Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

National applause for NHS workers

Join in as the country honours those on the frontline during the Coronavirus crisis

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

National applause for NHS workers

People up and down the country will stop to applaud those on the frontline of our battle against Coronavirus this evening Thursday, March 26).

At 8pm everyone is being encouraged to stand at their front doors, windows and balconies and give a collective round of applause to honour the NHS staff currently working so hard to protect us all.

The 'Clap for our Carers' campaign is encouraging as many people as possible to join in as a way for the country to say thank you.

The initiative has gained the backing of a number of famous faces, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and David and Victoria Beckham.

Similar scenes have taken place across Europe in recent weeks, including in Italy, Spain and France.

Send us any photos and videos from your street at 8pm tonight.

