National applause for NHS workers

People up and down the country will stop to applaud those on the frontline of our battle against Coronavirus this evening Thursday, March 26).

At 8pm everyone is being encouraged to stand at their front doors, windows and balconies and give a collective round of applause to honour the NHS staff currently working so hard to protect us all.

The 'Clap for our Carers' campaign is encouraging as many people as possible to join in as a way for the country to say thank you.

The initiative has gained the backing of a number of famous faces, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and David and Victoria Beckham.

Similar scenes have taken place across Europe in recent weeks, including in Italy, Spain and France.

