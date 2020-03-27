Sending virtual birthday wishes

We’ve got four birthdays to celebrate today – Olivia, Scarlett, Jake and Erin. Wishing you all the happiest of birthdays on this sunny 27th March.

Olivia is 10-years-old today and is a dedicated Girl Guide and gymnast. Her family is very proud of how much she looked after her three little brothers and helped her daddy when her mummy was in hospital before Christmas and they hope she has the best birthday ever.

Scarlett is 6-years-old today. She enjoys gymnastics, swimming, Rainbows and Razzamataz, but is missing seeing all of her friends, especially on her birthday.

Jake is 5-years-old today and is feeling a bit sad that he can’t see his friends on his birthday.

Erin is 8-years-old today.

We would like to wish all of them a very happy birthday and would like you to all join in too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story. We will make sure Georgie gets to see them all.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk