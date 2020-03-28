Sending virtual birthday wishes: 28th March

We’ve got four more birthdays to celebrate today – Bella, Emily, Rachel and Lucas. Wishing you all the happiest of birthdays on this sunny 27th March.

Bella is celebrating her 8th birthday at home today.

Emily is 10-years-old today Daddy, Nanny Mandy, Mick, Pops, Uncle Joe, Aunty Claire, James and Phoebe all want to wish her a very happy birthday.

Rachel is 18-years-old today. Her mum had lots of lovely things planned for this weekend, as Rachel reached her milestone birthday, but they’ve all had to be put on hold for now.

Lucas is 3-years-old today. He will be celebrating by having a tea party and homemade birthday cake with his brother and sisters.

And we also have a couple more celebrations from yesterday, so wishing Emily and Taylor a very happy belated birthday from everyone at Newburytoday.

We would like to wish all of them a very happy birthday and would like you to all join in too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk