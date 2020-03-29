Sending virtual birthday wishes: 29th March

A record five people to wish a huge happy birthday to today. So sending birthday wishes to Tom, Ellie, Jack, Sophie and Caitlin on a rather chilly but bright 29th March.

Tom turns 12-years-old. He will be spending today doing what he loves most – playing cricket.

It's Ellie’s 18th today. Mum, dad, Katie and Ash hope you have an amazing birthday and send all their love.

Jack is 7-years-old today. His mummy, daddy, two sisters and all the family want to wish him a very happy day.

Sophie is 6-years-old today. Wishing you a very happy birthday from all your family.

Caitlin is 15-years-old today. Sending lots of birthday wishes your way.

This is Shay. She was 8-years-old yesterday and celebrated with a yummy cake made by her mummy and nanny. Happy belated birthday Shay.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk