Sending virtual birthday wishes: 30th March

Three happy birthdays today, on Monday, 30th March, to Jake, Scarlett and Ruby

Everyone at newburytoday wishes you all the happiest of birthdays.

This is Jake and he is 9-years-old today.

His mummy says he’s been such a good boy accepting that his party, birthday meal and present – a trip to watch Arsenal and have a stadium tour, has to be cancelled.

He’s still smiling and his mummy, daddy and big sister Imogen want to wish him a very happy birthday.

Scarlett is 11-years-old today and Cheyenne, nanny and granddad all want to wish you an amazing birthday and say they can’t wait to see you soon.

Happy 10th birthday to Ruby. Wishing you a very happy birthday from all your family and friends.

Today’s belated birthday wishes go to Harry, who turned 9-years-old, and to Caitlyn, who enjoyed her 16th birthday yesterday.

We hope you both had a wonderful day.

