Sending virtual birthday wishes: 31st March

Today we’re wishing Flynn, Christian, Tyler, Steve and Debbie a very happy birthday.

This is Flynn. He is 10-years-old today and he loves games and Lego. Have a great birthday Flynn.

Christian turns 11-years-old today. Mummy, daddy and your three sisters all want to say a massive happy birthday.

Tyler is celebrating his 9th birthday today. Mum, dad and all of your family and friends send you lots of birthday wishes.

This is Debbie and she's 60-years-old today.

Jamie, Kaylee, Cheryl, Phil, Chris, Preston, Finley and your granddoggies wish you a very happy birthday. They miss you lots and can't wait to celebrate with you soon.

Steve turns 43-years-old today and his wife and children want to say a very happy birthday. They hope you will be celebrating with a 7 Bone Deliveroo and lots of family games.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

