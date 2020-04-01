Sending virtual birthday wishes: 1st April

Today we’re wishing eight people a very happy birthday - a new record. Happy birthday to Katelyn, Finley, Jodie and Jade, Ava-Grace, Aiden, Grace and Jessica.

Twin sisters, Jade and Jodie are celebrating their 30th birthdays today.

Both contacted Newburytoday separately and sent in these lovely photos of themselves as children.

Their birth featured in the NWN at the time, as they were the first set of twins to be born on April Fool’s Day in the district in a while.

They were supposed to be enjoying a family holiday together today but instead will be celebrating separately.

Katelyn turns 8-years-old today. Her family would like to wish her a very happy birthday.

Ava-Grace is 6-years-old today. Mummy, Marmy, Mia, Oscar and Scarlett all hope she has the best day ever.

Finley is celebrating his 8th birthday today. His mummy and daddy hope he has a lovely day and promise you will celebrate properly with all your family and friends soon.

This is Aiden. He is celebrating his 24th birthday today and mum, Bill and Ellis would like to wish him a really happy birthday.

It’s Grace’s birthday today too and all of her family and friends would like to wish her a very happy birthday.

Today is Jessica’s birthday. She will be celebrating with her boyfriend and enjoying a couple of nice steaks on the barbecue and a few Aperol Spritz.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

If your loved one has a birthday today, I’m afraid we won’t be able to add them to this birthday shout out. You can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story or we can wish them a belated happy birthday tomorrow.