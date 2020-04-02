Sending virtual birthday wishes: 2nd April

We have five people to wish a very happy birthday to today, with three big celebrations included. Sending virtual wishes to Sam, Mike, Emma, Emily and Jasmine.

Wishing Sam a very happy 18th birthday today.

We had a few emails asking us to wish Sam a happy birthday today, so there are lots of people sending you birthday wishes today Sam.

Mum and Melissa promise to make up the celebrations once the lockdown is over and say they love you loads, while your big cousin, Lauren, can’t believe little Sammy is 18 already!

Mike is celebrating is 60th birthday today.

All of your family and friends would like to wish you a very big virtual happy birthday.

Emma is 40 today.

Her best friends Amy and Emma can’t wait to celebrate with you and wish you a really happy birthday.

Jasmine is 19-years-old today.

All your family and friends would like to wish you a really happy birthday.

Emily celebrates her 24th birthday today.

Dad, Jackie and Freda hope you have a lovely day and would like to wish you a very happy birthday.

This is William. He is celebrated his 11th Birthday yesterday.

Your mum and dad hope you had a great day, filled with laughter, lots of gifts and fun cards.

Happy belated birthday William.

