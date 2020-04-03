Sending virtual birthday wishes: 3rd April

Today we’re wishing Harry, Nathan, Jacob, Phoebe-Marie, Rachael, Lauren and Kim’s dad – sorry we don’t know your name.

This is Harry, he’s 7-year-old today. All his family and friends want to wish him a very happy birthday.

Nathan is celebrating his 30th birthday today, but has had to cancel his party. Your sister and all the family wish you a very happy birthday.

Jacob is turning 5-years-old today. He loves animals and dinosaurs and his mummy and the rest of his family would love to wish him a happy birthday.

This is Phoebe-Marie and she needs some big Happy 12th birthday wishes.

Your mummy, daddy, brothers and sisters and all your family and friends hope you enjoy your day.

Wishing Rachael a very happy 35th birthday with lots of love from all her family.

This is Lauren and she’s 10-years-old today. All of your family and friends want to wish you a very big happy birthday.

Kim would like to wish her dad a very happy 70th birthday today.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls.

Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday.

If your loved one has a birthday today, I’m afraid we won’t be able to add them to this birthday shout out. But you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.

Please keep an eye on our daily posts as there will be further changes to the dates we need your photos in as we head towards the Easter break.