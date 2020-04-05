Sending virtual wishes: 5th April

We've broken the record again today with 14 people to wish a happy birthday to. Sending massive birthday wishes to Amelia, Elsie, Emily, Evie, Julie, Ben, Andrew, Jordan, Rosie, Bryan, Beth, Harriet and Chris.

Wishing Amelia a very happy 6th birthday. She will be celebrating with a barbecue and a mermaid cake.

This is Elsie and she is 2-years-old today. She loves dancing, singing and playing with her big sisters.

Wishing Emily a very happy 7th birthday. She was poorly just before Christmas and missed out on a few exciting activities. Now the lockdown has meant her birthday party is cancelled too but she’s taking it in her stride and looking forward to celebrating when this is all over.

This is Rosie and she's 4-years-old today. Her family want to wish her a very happy birthday.

Evie is 7-years-old today and her family wish her a very happy birthday.

It’s Julie’s birthday today and her three daughters and 8 grandchildren all hope she has a wonderful day.

This is Ben and he’s 5-years-old today. His mummy and daddy have promised to take him to the zoo once lockdown is over but for today he will be celebrating with a virtual tea party with family in South Africa, Devon and Dubai.

It’s Andrew’s big birthday today. Happy 50th Birthday from fellow rugby and drinking associates.

Happy 20th birthday to Jordan from all your family and friends.

It’s Beth’s birthday today. She’s a nurse and all of her family and friends want to wish her a wonderful day.

Harriet is celebrating her 3rd birthday today. Her grandma, aunts, uncles and cousins want her wish her a very happy birthday. They wish they could celebrate your first birthday living back in England but will look forward to seeing you soon.

This is Bryan and he is 85-years-old today. His family want him to know he’s their hero and wish him the happiest of birthdays. Bryan is surviving cancer, an aneurysm repair and recent spinal surgery, while still waiting on another aneurysm repair when this is all over. He and his wife also celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in isolation on 19 March.

Chris’s family all want to wish him a very happy birthday.

Happy 30th birthday Sabrina from all your family and friends.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday and happy anniversary too.

