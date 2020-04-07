Sending virtual birthday wishes: 7th April

Today we’re wishing a very happy birthday to Adam, Sally, Jeannie, Skye, Kat and Laura.

Happy 7th birthday to Adam. His family all hope he has a great birthday.

Happy 52nd birthday to Sally from all of your family and friends.

Happy 30th birthday to Jeannie. Your friends all miss you lots and look forward to celebrating soon.

This is Skye and she’s 11-years-old today. All your family and friends hope you have a great day.

Kat is 38-years-old today. Kara and all your family and friends wish you a very happy birthday.

Happy 40th birthday to Laura, charity director at Swings & Smiles. All of your family and friends hope you have a great day.

And some belated wishes to Wills, who was 11-years-old yesterday. Your mum, dad and big brother Aidan hope you had a great day.

Happy belated birthday to Sean, who was 12-years-old yesterday. All your family wish you a very happy birthday.

We would like you to all join in with wishing them a happy birthday too.

You can comment on our social pages, email a message to the address below, or write a comment at the bottom of this story.

Let's help spread a little happiness and a few smiles in this current climate of uncertainty and isolation.

If you or someone you know has a birthday or special anniversary coming up, email us a photograph and their name and age and we will give them a big virtual birthday wish too. Send your emails to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk We cannot accept birthday wishes via any other method due to the volume we are now receiving.

We are so thrilled that everyone is enjoying our birthday shout outs and we’ve been inundated with emails and lovely photos of birthday boys and girls. Due to the huge volume we are receiving we now need to ask that you send in your requests by 9am the day before your loved one’s birthday - and 9am on the Friday if your loved one's birthday is at the weekend.

I’m afraid we can't add to this birthday shout out on the day, but if it's someone's birthday today you can post a photo of them and say your own happy birthday on our social posts of this story.

Please ensure you send us your wishes for anyone with a birthday from Good Friday through to Easter Monday by 9am on Wednesday, 8 April.